Howard Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 31,510 shares during the quarter. Putnam Premier Income Trust comprises about 1.7% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 15,125,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,477,000 after acquiring an additional 756,919 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,463,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 203,297 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,172,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 510,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 56.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 160,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $4.30.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.