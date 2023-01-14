Howard Wealth Management LLC Invests $341,000 in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 142,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.05 on Friday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.