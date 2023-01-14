Howard Wealth Management LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 678.0% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,348,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,314 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,104,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,026,000 after buying an additional 505,775 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 384,026 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,124,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000,000 after acquiring an additional 206,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 591,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after acquiring an additional 190,642 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AOR stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $43.57 and a 1 year high of $56.46.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

