Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3,477.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
SGOV opened at $100.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.15. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.96 and a one year high of $100.39.
