Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 425.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 49,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,534,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,651,000.

Shares of HYG opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.68. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.40 and a twelve month high of $86.23.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

