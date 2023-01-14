Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,745 VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLTR. Anson Capital Inc. raised its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 311,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 89,338 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 224.5% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 64,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 44,908 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period.
VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $26.20.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Floating Rate ETF (FLTR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.