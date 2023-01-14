Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,745 VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLTR. Anson Capital Inc. raised its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 311,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 89,338 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 224.5% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 64,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 44,908 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $26.20.

