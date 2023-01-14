Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,850 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,110 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund comprises 1.0% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,017 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUV stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

