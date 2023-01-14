Howard Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.27 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,619,000 after buying an additional 285,881 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,422,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,549,000 after buying an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,467,000 after buying an additional 99,864 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $156.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.85 and a 200-day moving average of $149.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $167.11.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

