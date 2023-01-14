Howard Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $400.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $467.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

