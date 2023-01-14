Howard Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,373,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 73.1% during the first quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 42,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITB opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.99. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

