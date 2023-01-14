Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.02

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.02 and last traded at $40.95, with a volume of 77384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Vertical Research reduced their target price on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average of $35.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 71.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.