HUNT (HUNT) Price Reaches $0.27 on Top Exchanges

HUNT (HUNT) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, HUNT has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. HUNT has a market capitalization of $53.75 million and approximately $8.06 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001305 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00426504 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,249.83 or 0.30124831 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.98 or 0.00877162 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT launched on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

