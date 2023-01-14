HUSD Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (HUSD)

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $30.26 million and approximately $51,245.27 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HUSD has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One HUSD token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000651 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HUSD Token Profile

HUSD’s launch date was July 20th, 2019. HUSD’s total supply is 222,593,861 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @stablecoin_husd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com. The official message board for HUSD is medium.com/@stablecoin_husd.

HUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD.The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins.”

