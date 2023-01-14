IDEX Price Tops $0.0449 on Major Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. One IDEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0449 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IDEX has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $30.26 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00426897 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,249.47 or 0.30152568 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.36 or 0.00870205 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official website is idex.io.

Buying and Selling IDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here..0”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.