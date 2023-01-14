iExec RLC Price Tops $1.57 on Top Exchanges (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00007550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $127.33 million and approximately $26.91 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.6672171 USD and is up 10.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $33,546,253.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

