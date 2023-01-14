IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IPGDF. Citigroup downgraded IGO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on IGO in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

IGO Price Performance

Shares of IPGDF stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17. IGO has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $11.28.

IGO Company Profile

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east northeast of Norseman in the Great Western Woodlands of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Cosmos nickel operation located to the north of Leinster in Western Australia; and a 100% interest in the Forrestania nickel operation located to the east of Perth in Western Australia.

