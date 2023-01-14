Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IBTX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Independent Bank Group from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Hovde Group cut Independent Bank Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.50 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $61.62 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $56.22 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.47% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $160.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

