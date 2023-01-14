Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Infinera Price Performance

Infinera stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. Infinera has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $390.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Infinera’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Infinera by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 28,537 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,680 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Infinera by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,263,000 after purchasing an additional 208,779 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Infinera in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Infinera in the first quarter worth $89,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

