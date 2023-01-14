Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19, RTT News reports. Infosys had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Infosys updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Infosys Trading Up 0.7 %

INFY opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60. Infosys has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $26.29. The company has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01.

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

