InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.38-$2.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $453.90 million-$454.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $449.90 million. InMode also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INMD. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.17.

InMode Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $32.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 2.19. InMode has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $54.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMode

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. InMode had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 39.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InMode will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 598,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,411 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,505,000 after purchasing an additional 24,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in InMode by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,820 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,105,000 after buying an additional 95,985 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in InMode by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 402,933 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $14,873,000 after buying an additional 34,594 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in InMode by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,901 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 150,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

