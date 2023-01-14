InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.20 million-$133.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.14 million. InMode also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.38-$2.39 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on InMode in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on InMode in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.17.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $32.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.80. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 2.19. InMode has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $54.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMode

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). InMode had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 40.93%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that InMode will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in InMode during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 21.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at $303,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

About InMode

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.