Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Innodata Stock Performance

Shares of INOD opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.97. Innodata has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 47.67% and a negative net margin of 14.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innodata

Innodata Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Innodata by 74.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in Innodata by 48.1% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 27,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Innodata by 14.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Innodata by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in Innodata by 4.9% during the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 60,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

Featured Articles

