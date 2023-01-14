Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Innodata Stock Performance
Shares of INOD opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.97. Innodata has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $9.00.
Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 47.67% and a negative net margin of 14.12%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innodata
Innodata Company Profile
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.
