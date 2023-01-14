Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.24

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.30. Innovative Designs shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 1,300 shares traded.

Innovative Designs Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20.

Innovative Designs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Designs, Inc manufactures and markets cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation, and tape products for the building construction industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Designs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Designs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.