Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,812 shares during the quarter. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July comprises about 2.1% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned 4.56% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $8,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJUL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 1,294.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 260,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 241,400 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,537,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

IJUL opened at $24.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

