Insider Buying: Arrow Minerals Limited (ASX:AMD) Insider Purchases A$20,000.00 in Stock

Arrow Minerals Limited (ASX:AMDGet Rating) insider Thomas (Tommy) McKeith bought 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($13,793.10).

Arrow Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41.

Arrow Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold and iron deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vranso project located in the prolific Boromo greenstone belt in central-west Burkina Faso; the Boulsa project situated in Markoye Fault corridor; the Nako project located in the Southern Boromo; and the Hounde South project situated in the Southwest Burkina Faso.

