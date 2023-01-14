Insider Buying: Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Acquires 7 Shares of Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) insider Ian Barkshire acquired 7 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,122 ($25.85) per share, with a total value of £148.54 ($180.97).

Oxford Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Oxford Instruments stock opened at GBX 2,250 ($27.41) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,082.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,153.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,060.01. Oxford Instruments plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,600 ($19.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,770 ($33.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Oxford Instruments Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

(Get Rating)

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

Read More

