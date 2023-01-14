Insider Buying: Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Acquires 7 Shares of Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) insider Ian Barkshire acquired 7 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,122 ($25.85) per share, with a total value of £148.54 ($180.97).
Oxford Instruments Stock Performance
Shares of Oxford Instruments stock opened at GBX 2,250 ($27.41) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,082.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,153.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,060.01. Oxford Instruments plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,600 ($19.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,770 ($33.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Oxford Instruments Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Oxford Instruments Company Profile
Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.