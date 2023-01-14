Insider Buying: Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Acquires 7 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2023

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIGGet Rating) insider Ian Barkshire acquired 7 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,122 ($25.85) per share, with a total value of £148.54 ($180.97).

Oxford Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Oxford Instruments stock opened at GBX 2,250 ($27.41) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,082.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,153.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,060.01. Oxford Instruments plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,600 ($19.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,770 ($33.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Oxford Instruments Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.