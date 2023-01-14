Insider Buying: PharmAust Limited (ASX:PAA) Insider Acquires 165,000 Shares of Stock

PharmAust Limited (ASX:PAA – Get Rating) insider Sam Wright acquired 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,550.00 ($7,965.52).

PharmAust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.66.

Get PharmAust alerts:

About PharmAust

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

PharmAust Limited develops targeted cancer therapeutics for humans and animals in Switzerland, Australia, Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company develops drug discovery intellectual property for the treatment of various cancers, and neurological diseases. Its lead candidate is Monepantel (MPL), a small molecule drug which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for PharmAust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmAust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.