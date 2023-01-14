Insider Buying: TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) Insider Acquires £5,700 in Stock

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £5,700 ($6,944.44).

Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 25th, Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb purchased 11,750 shares of TEAM stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £6,697.50 ($8,159.72).

TEAM Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TEAM opened at GBX 58 ($0.71) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 56.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.75 million and a PE ratio of -3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. TEAM plc has a 12-month low of GBX 48 ($0.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 72 ($0.88).

About TEAM

TEAM plc provides portfolio management services to private clients, trusts, and charities. Its services cover discretionary and advisory investment management. The company is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

