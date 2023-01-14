Insider Selling: Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Director Sells $14,756.24 in Stock

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $14,756.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,395 shares in the company, valued at $150,669.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Homology Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $1.64 on Friday. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $4.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of -0.10.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on FIXX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Homology Medicines to $2.10 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.57.

Institutional Trading of Homology Medicines

About Homology Medicines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 19.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 52,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 60.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 88,007 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Homology Medicines by 677.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 165,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.