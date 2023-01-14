Insider Selling: NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO Sells $145,125.00 in Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $145,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,827. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

George Kurian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $135,900.00.

On Monday, December 5th, George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.50. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $96.82.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. Research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTAP. Loop Capital cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 33.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $63,134,000 after acquiring an additional 244,451 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in NetApp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 361,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after buying an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in NetApp by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 12.7% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

