Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CAO Sells $29,411.96 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 706 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $29,411.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,821.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christine Marie Utter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Christine Marie Utter sold 417 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $18,498.12.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average of $44.91. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $55.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $217.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.18 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,211,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,027,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,620,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,153,000 after purchasing an additional 575,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 440,850 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 8.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,688,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,650,000 after purchasing an additional 135,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 37.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 520,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,847,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PTCT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

