Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Sells $34,786.10 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $34,786.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,276.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Elliott Boulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 495 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $21,958.20.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 299 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $16,462.94.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.91. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $55.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $217.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.18 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 87.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTCT. Cowen cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

