Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells $904,700.33 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $904,700.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,185,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,108,450.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Baiju Bhatt sold 91,912 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $860,296.32.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,526.58.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $9.32 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 149.53%. Research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Seeyond acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on HOOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.57.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

