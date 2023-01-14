Insider Selling: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $639,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,975 shares in the company, valued at $255,060.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Up 0.8 %

TMCI stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,625. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.02 and a beta of -0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $26.06.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 51.67% and a negative net margin of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMCI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

