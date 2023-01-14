Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) CFO Sells $130,750.00 in Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) CFO Richard Buchholz sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $130,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,591,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Richard Buchholz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Richard Buchholz sold 11,977 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,994,609.31.

Shares of INSP stock traded up $13.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.93. 191,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -135.92 and a beta of 1.51. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.74 and a twelve month high of $272.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $85,546,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,813,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on INSP. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.29.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

