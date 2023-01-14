IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Trading Up 0.7%

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 320.20 ($3.90) and last traded at GBX 315.60 ($3.85). Approximately 323,188 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 347,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 313.40 ($3.82).

A number of analysts have weighed in on IHP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on IntegraFin from GBX 330 ($4.02) to GBX 295 ($3.59) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price target on IntegraFin from GBX 350 ($4.26) to GBX 360 ($4.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on IntegraFin from GBX 480 ($5.85) to GBX 320 ($3.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 297.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 264.32. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,945.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

