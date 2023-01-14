Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Bought by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,514,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,836,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,011,509.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,505,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,088,837.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,514,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,836,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,011,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 331,900 shares of company stock valued at $25,813,003 over the last three months. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IBKR opened at $77.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.25. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.77. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $81.46.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

