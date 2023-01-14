Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target Lowered to C$27.00 at CIBC

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Interfor from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Interfor from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor Price Performance

IFSPF stock opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.09. Interfor has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $34.95.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.