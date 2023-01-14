International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 21.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 62,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.

Insider Activity

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $145.89 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.90 billion, a PE ratio of 106.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

