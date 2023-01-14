International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 155 ($1.89) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from €1.45 ($1.56) to €1.70 ($1.83) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 103.04 ($1.26) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

ICAGY opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.98.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 29.49% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. As a group, analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.