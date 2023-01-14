Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Decreased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,752 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 4,546,017 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,917,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1,683.3% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 652,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,371,000 after buying an additional 615,597 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,841,392,000 after buying an additional 575,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 685,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,162,000 after buying an additional 517,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.89.

Intuit Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $393.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.74. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $579.96. The company has a market capitalization of $110.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

