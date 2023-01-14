Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQJ) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQJ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.39 and last traded at $25.36. Approximately 119,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 145,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.31.
