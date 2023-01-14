Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for AZEK (AZEK)

AZEK (NYSE: AZEK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/12/2023 – AZEK had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – AZEK was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

1/10/2023 – AZEK had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – AZEK was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2022 – AZEK was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

12/14/2022 – AZEK had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $28.00.

11/30/2022 – AZEK had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $26.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/30/2022 – AZEK had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2022 – AZEK had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $27.00.

11/29/2022 – AZEK had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/29/2022 – AZEK had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/29/2022 – AZEK had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $21.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/29/2022 – AZEK had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $25.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2022 – AZEK had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $20.00.

11/24/2022 – AZEK had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $26.00.

AZEK Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,331,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,741. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Get The AZEK Company Inc alerts:

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $304.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.91 million. AZEK had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth $4,520,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in AZEK by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in AZEK by 4.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in AZEK by 14.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in AZEK by 8.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Stories

