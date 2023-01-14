Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Has $11.04 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV decreased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,471 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.