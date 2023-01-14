Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Has $15.27 Million Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the period. DXC Technology comprises 7.2% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $15,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna downgraded DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

DXC Technology Stock Down 0.0 %

DXC Technology stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Articles

