Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Sells 109 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $153.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.43. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $128.26 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $271.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.04%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.89.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

