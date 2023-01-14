Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Shares Down 4.8%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Rating) fell 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 39.25 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 39.50 ($0.48). 304,634 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 203,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.50 ($0.51).

Invinity Energy Systems Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of £45.29 million and a PE ratio of -1.12.

About Invinity Energy Systems

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. The company also develops electricity grids, as well as offers electric grid services. It provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

