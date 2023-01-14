InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NVIV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. 77,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,696. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

About InVivo Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVIV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

