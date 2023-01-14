InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NVIV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. 77,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,696. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88.
InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics
About InVivo Therapeutics
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InVivo Therapeutics (NVIV)
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.