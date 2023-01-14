iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,155,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,146 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,698 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,384 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $690,043,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,542 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY opened at $81.64 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $85.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.73.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

