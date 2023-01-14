iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) Trading Up 0.9%

iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.36 and last traded at $22.36. Approximately 1,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDAT. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF by 9,718.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000.

